15204 W Westview Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

**1/2 OFF THE FIRST MONTH!!** **ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED!!** This is a beautiful former model home located in Palm Valley. 3 bedrooms + Loft + 2.5 Bath. Kitchen features staggered cabinets, tiled back-splash, kitchen island and all appliances - refrigerator, built-in microwave, dishwasher, range/oven. Formal dining room. Family room with fireplace. Master suite features walk in closet, separate tub and shower, dual sinks and private toilet room. Laundry room located upstairs and the washer and dryer are also included! Loft located upstairs with another fireplace. Ceiling fans and blinds throughout. Large backyard features covered patio, pavers, built-in fire pit, grass and desert landscaping. **BRAND New Built-in BBQ in backyard! Great location near shopping, quick access to the 303 and I-10! Call now to view!