14966 W Virginia Ave

Amenities
Available 05/01/20 >> Sick of paying that high electricity bill? - Property Id: 262889
As the title suggests this already LEED certified 3 bedroom house has top of the line solar panels, tankless water heater and whole house water filtration system.
Located in the new Rio Paseo development on W Encanto Blvd which is a short drive to the I-10, the 303, Luke AFB, Panera Bread, and Great Hearts Academy. This
is a low maintenance home, with a decent size turfed and paved backyard. HOA takes care of the front yard landscaping.
This home is equipped with a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer, fully tiled downstairs, full height backsplash, sun shades on the patio, and much more!!
Details about the home
- Built in November 2018
-3 Bed, All bedrooms upstairs with laundry room
-2.5 Bath, half bathroom downstairs
-Master bedroom includes upgraded Tub/Shower combo
-2 Car Garage with overhead storage
-Community pool/Playground
$1875/month (utilities not included)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262889
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5704403)