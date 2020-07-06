14966 W Virginia Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities green community on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Available 05/01/20 >> Sick of paying that high electricity bill? - Property Id: 262889



As the title suggests this already LEED certified 3 bedroom house has top of the line solar panels, tankless water heater and whole house water filtration system.



Located in the new Rio Paseo development on W Encanto Blvd which is a short drive to the I-10, the 303, Luke AFB, Panera Bread, and Great Hearts Academy. This

is a low maintenance home, with a decent size turfed and paved backyard. HOA takes care of the front yard landscaping.



This home is equipped with a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer, fully tiled downstairs, full height backsplash, sun shades on the patio, and much more!!



Details about the home

- Built in November 2018

-3 Bed, All bedrooms upstairs with laundry room

-2.5 Bath, half bathroom downstairs

-Master bedroom includes upgraded Tub/Shower combo

-2 Car Garage with overhead storage

-Community pool/Playground



$1875/month (utilities not included)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262889

Property Id 262889



No Pets Allowed



