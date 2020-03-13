14792 W EDGEMONT Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage media room

: Immaculate, Move in ready 3 bedroom home with extra flex room. Freshly painted inside and out! Better Than new! Gourmet Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, double ovens, upgraded cabinets, cab lights, pull out shelves, Corian counter tops and custom back splash.Tile everywhere! Ceiling fans, speakers, surround sound,window sills, upgraded blinds...the list goes on. Clean easy maintain landscape, no home behind (privacy), gas line to back, exterior outlets, and flood lights too! AND Energy efficient upgrades including 2x6 construction, insulated laundry room, r-38 insulation low E windows and hot water re circ pump. Garage has 4' ext. and built in cabs. Excellent location close to Harkins Theater, I-10, 303 loop, shopping, and restaurants! Don't miss this home! Also for sale