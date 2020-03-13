All apartments in Goodyear
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
14792 W EDGEMONT Avenue
Last updated July 10 2019 at 5:54 AM

14792 W EDGEMONT Avenue

14792 West Edgemont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14792 West Edgemont Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Rio Paseo

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
: Immaculate, Move in ready 3 bedroom home with extra flex room. Freshly painted inside and out! Better Than new! Gourmet Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, double ovens, upgraded cabinets, cab lights, pull out shelves, Corian counter tops and custom back splash.Tile everywhere! Ceiling fans, speakers, surround sound,window sills, upgraded blinds...the list goes on. Clean easy maintain landscape, no home behind (privacy), gas line to back, exterior outlets, and flood lights too! AND Energy efficient upgrades including 2x6 construction, insulated laundry room, r-38 insulation low E windows and hot water re circ pump. Garage has 4' ext. and built in cabs. Excellent location close to Harkins Theater, I-10, 303 loop, shopping, and restaurants! Don't miss this home! Also for sale

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14792 W EDGEMONT Avenue have any available units?
14792 W EDGEMONT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 14792 W EDGEMONT Avenue have?
Some of 14792 W EDGEMONT Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14792 W EDGEMONT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14792 W EDGEMONT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14792 W EDGEMONT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 14792 W EDGEMONT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 14792 W EDGEMONT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 14792 W EDGEMONT Avenue offers parking.
Does 14792 W EDGEMONT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14792 W EDGEMONT Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14792 W EDGEMONT Avenue have a pool?
No, 14792 W EDGEMONT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 14792 W EDGEMONT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14792 W EDGEMONT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14792 W EDGEMONT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14792 W EDGEMONT Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 14792 W EDGEMONT Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 14792 W EDGEMONT Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
