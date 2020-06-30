14533 W VERDE Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

A FABULOUS home in the Palm Valley Subdivision that has everything to offer! This is a large 5 bed/3 bath home located on a cul-de-sac with no neighbors behind. Walk in to find spacious formal living and dining. Dining Room features built in hutch with glass door cabinets great for displaying your treasures. Big open kitchen with pantry, lots of counter space and large island to accommodate 3-4 bar stools. 1 bed/1 full bath downstairs for the guest, office or whatever you need. Convenient split staircase goes up to 4 more beds, an additional den and a large bathroom. The master bed/bath are very spacious. Separate tub and shower and separate sink areas.Walk in closet will accommodate all hers and even his! AND a 3 car garage and a pool.