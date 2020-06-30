All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 14533 W VERDE Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
14533 W VERDE Lane
Last updated March 24 2020 at 11:47 PM

14533 W VERDE Lane

14533 West Verde Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Palm Valley
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

14533 West Verde Lane, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
A FABULOUS home in the Palm Valley Subdivision that has everything to offer! This is a large 5 bed/3 bath home located on a cul-de-sac with no neighbors behind. Walk in to find spacious formal living and dining. Dining Room features built in hutch with glass door cabinets great for displaying your treasures. Big open kitchen with pantry, lots of counter space and large island to accommodate 3-4 bar stools. 1 bed/1 full bath downstairs for the guest, office or whatever you need. Convenient split staircase goes up to 4 more beds, an additional den and a large bathroom. The master bed/bath are very spacious. Separate tub and shower and separate sink areas.Walk in closet will accommodate all hers and even his! AND a 3 car garage and a pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14533 W VERDE Lane have any available units?
14533 W VERDE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 14533 W VERDE Lane have?
Some of 14533 W VERDE Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14533 W VERDE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14533 W VERDE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14533 W VERDE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14533 W VERDE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 14533 W VERDE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14533 W VERDE Lane offers parking.
Does 14533 W VERDE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14533 W VERDE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14533 W VERDE Lane have a pool?
Yes, 14533 W VERDE Lane has a pool.
Does 14533 W VERDE Lane have accessible units?
No, 14533 W VERDE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14533 W VERDE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14533 W VERDE Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 14533 W VERDE Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 14533 W VERDE Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Avilla Centerra Crossings
15390 W Centerra Dr N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College