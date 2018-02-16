12705 S 175TH Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking ceiling fan fireplace

FABULOUS FOUR BEDROOM HOME WITH TILE IN ALL THE RIGHT PLACES. PLENTY OF SPACE IN THE KITCHEN WHICH IS SHARED WITH A GREAT ROOM. MASTER SPLIT FLOOR PLAN. CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT. OWNER MAINTAINS A WARRANTY SO REPAIRS ARE A SNAP. DOGS ARE WELCOME BUT CATS ARE NOT. PET DEPOSIT IS CHARGED PER PET. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE PLEASE. APPLICATION FEE IS $55 PER ADULT & $25 FOR ADDITIONAL OCCUPANTS WHO ARE OVER THE AGE OF 18 YEARS. PLEASE READ THE INSTRUCTION PAGE BEFORE SUBMITTING APPLICATION.