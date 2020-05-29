All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated October 15 2019 at 9:20 AM

1010 S 176TH Avenue

1010 South 176th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1010 South 176th Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Canyon Trails West

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
new construction
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath, with thoughtfully designed kitchen offers attractive cabinets with nutmeg finish, gray tile flooring and a large center island. A lavish master suite with an expansive walk-in closet and a well-appointed bath with barn door; additional amenities included double sink vanity and a walk in shower, a centrally located laundry room; and a double gate. This home sits on an east facing lot with a viewing fence open to a park and views of the white tank mountains for a nice open feel. This recently updated single level home is available for immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 S 176TH Avenue have any available units?
1010 S 176TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 1010 S 176TH Avenue have?
Some of 1010 S 176TH Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 S 176TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1010 S 176TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 S 176TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1010 S 176TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 1010 S 176TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1010 S 176TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 1010 S 176TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1010 S 176TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 S 176TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 1010 S 176TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1010 S 176TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1010 S 176TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 S 176TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1010 S 176TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1010 S 176TH Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1010 S 176TH Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
