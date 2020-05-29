1010 S 176TH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking new construction

Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath, with thoughtfully designed kitchen offers attractive cabinets with nutmeg finish, gray tile flooring and a large center island. A lavish master suite with an expansive walk-in closet and a well-appointed bath with barn door; additional amenities included double sink vanity and a walk in shower, a centrally located laundry room; and a double gate. This home sits on an east facing lot with a viewing fence open to a park and views of the white tank mountains for a nice open feel. This recently updated single level home is available for immediate move in.