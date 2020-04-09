7436 E GOLDEN EAGLE Circle

Amenities
LEASED UNTIL 5/25/2020. Offered now at $3,200/mo. for 1+ year rental--tenant pays utilities. Short term seasonal @ $4,200/mo. furnished--utilities included. Luxury Villa, fully amenitized, highly upgraded, mountain views on the 9th tee of the Nicklaus-designed Prospector Course. Private gated community, private streets. Charming & unique Tuscan Village setting complete w/cobblestone streets & a 9-hole grass putting park. Gourmet kitchen opens to great room w/large island, Viking & Sub-Zero appliances, granite counters, double ovens. Wood beamed ceilings, large outdoor patio w/built-in BBQ & Cantera stone fireplaces inside & outside. Solid core 8' doors, wood casement windows, main master downstairs; additional upstairs master en-suite bath with private balcony mountain & sunset views. Community has a private golf club with 36-holes of Nicklaus-designed golf.