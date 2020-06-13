Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:32 PM

25 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Gold Canyon, AZ

Finding an apartment in Gold Canyon that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your...

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
5291 S CAT CLAW Drive
5291 South Cat Claw Drive, Gold Canyon, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1695 sqft
Beautiful and immaculate fully furnished house in desired Mountainbrook Village. The house featuring 2 bedroom +an office, 2 baths and 2 car garage. Tenant has access to facilities at Mountainbrook community center.
Results within 1 mile of Gold Canyon

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
8404 S THORNE MINE Lane
8404 South Thorne Mine Lane, Pinal County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1487 sqft
Immaculate, professionally remodeled, fully furnished home! Superior kitchen amenities. Tenant has access to pool & club house with gym. Enjoy hiking trails and golf courses nearby, with easy freeway access.
Results within 5 miles of Gold Canyon
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Sonoma Valley
975 S Royal Palm Rd, Apache Junction, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,279
1050 sqft
Sonoma Valley is proud to offer two spacious floor plans, each designed with your comfort and convenience in mind.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Queen Creek Ranchos
1 Unit Available
42729 N JACKRABBIT Road
42729 North Jackrabbit Road, Pinal County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1900 sqft
UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED (Electric, water, trash, pool maintenance & pest control - tenant pays gas) AWESOME 3 bedroom + FENCED PLAY POOL and horse privileges! Over 1900 square feet! Master features BIG walk-in closet with custom storage, separate
Results within 10 miles of Gold Canyon
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
University Manor
9 Units Available
HUE97
9736 East Balsam Avenue, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,233
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,546
1295 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,377
1550 sqft
A stunning, envy-inspiring community, HUE97 boasts an environment that residents are proud to call home.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Hampton East
9740 East Hampton Avenue, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,245
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1244 sqft
Hampton East is the latest of The Paragon Development Group’s collection. From the moment of inception, these sophisticated & smart apartment homes embody thoughtful and distinctive design intent.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
19 Units Available
Avilla Victoria
20450 E Ocotillo Rd, Queen Creek, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,210
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,618
1236 sqft
This gated community provides residents with walking paths, garage parking and a resort-style pool. Apartments have quartz countertops and custom cabinetry. Queen Creek Marketplace and Cornerstone at Queen Creek are both just seconds away.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
68 Units Available
Cortland Mountain Vista
1304 S 105th Pl, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,162
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,797
1342 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to US 60/Superstition Freeway and Signal Butte Road. Apartments feature ceramic tile entry, breakfast bar and spacious walk-in closets. Community includes clubhouse, fitness center and yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:30pm
$
5 Units Available
Aviva
8340 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,399
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,824
1320 sqft
Welcome home to Aviva, the newest luxury apartment community in the growing East Valley that brings green living to the suburbs.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:52pm
$
10 Units Available
Superstition Canyon
1247 S 96th St, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,195
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1239 sqft
Come in for a tour of our spacious one & two bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:33pm
4 Units Available
BB Living at Eastmark
5150 South Inspirian Parkway, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1603 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at BB Living at Eastmark in Mesa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:50pm
5 Units Available
Town Center Apartments
22280 S 209th Way, Queen Creek, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,181
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,606
1180 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, carport, and pool. Units feature air conditioning, patio or balcony, walk in closets, and more.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Augusta Ranch
14 Units Available
The Palms at Augusta Ranch
9335 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,110
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1415 sqft
Welcome to The Palms at Augusta Ranch, an exceptional collection of 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments delivering unparalleled comfort, style and convenience.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Parkwood Ranch
1 Unit Available
10517 E Calypso Ave
10517 East Calypso Avenue, Mesa, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1948 sqft
10517 E Calypso Ave Available 08/17/20 AVAILABLE 8/17/2020!!! - Beautiful 4 bedroom home in Parkwood Ranch! Lots of space in this home. Eat in kitchen. Formal living and dining room. 4 nice sized bedrooms plus a loft.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11243 E. Boulder Dr. Unit B Casita
11243 East Boulder Drive, Maricopa County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
990 sqft
Unit Unit B Casita Available 06/20/20 AZ Casita - Property Id: 294614 THREE UNITS ON THIS PROPERTY THE CASITA: $1450/mo (Main dwelling) A newly built 3/2 single family dwelling in rear.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
20496 E Colt Dr
20496 East Colt Drive, Queen Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2437 sqft
Will Rogers Equestrian Ranch features a community arena & barn that offers daily feeding & stall cleaning perfect for the traveling executive * Community Barn, Arena, pool, basketball court, fire pit, clubhouse, Barn Arena & Trailer parking directly

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
40673 N Glen Meadows Ln
40673 Glen Meadows Lane, San Tan Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,399
2292 sqft
Amazing 4 Bedroom home located in San Tan Valley! Ready for Immediate Move In! This home has 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
639 S 93rd Pl
639 South 93rd Place, Maricopa County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$999
1100 sqft
Immaculate 3 bed 1 bath mobile home at Ellsworth and Southern--NO HOA. Ready for Immediate Move In! Home is on a large lot with RV gate, large shed, and carport. Home has kitchen, living room, 3 beds, and 1 bath.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Langley Gateway Estates
1 Unit Available
21428 E Roundup Way
21428 East Roundup Way, Queen Creek, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$2,525
3390 sqft
BIG HOUSE in Queen Creek...

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1255 S RIALTO --
1255 South Rialto, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1535 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
8251 E Inverness Avenue
8251 E Inverness Ave, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1605 sqft
Wow check out the location!! This new home is minutes away from the E Loop 202 and US 60. This beautiful BRAND NEW HOME features three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and an open concept layout that's perfect for entertaining.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
40173 North Costa Del Sol Drive
40173 North Costa Del Sol Drive, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1359 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in San Tan Valley! Neutral paint and carpet, and fans throughout! Just a few houses down from one of the neighborhood parks. Close to shopping, golf and more.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
9055 East Posada Avenue
9055 East Posada Avenue, Mesa, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1990 sqft
**$200 off 1st months rent with a June 30th move-in!!** Welcome to this beautiful home that will feel like living in luxury! It is no surprise that this home has so many eye-catching features that you will be proud to show off.

1 of 47

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Augusta Ranch
1 Unit Available
9462 E Kilarea Ave 212233799-001
9462 East Kilarea Avenue, Mesa, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1646 sqft
Augusta Ranch beauty! - Situated within the prestigious Augusta Ranch Golf Course Community this lovely home has 4 bedrooms/2 bath with living room and family room, eat in kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counters, smooth top range and stainless
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Gold Canyon, AZ

Finding an apartment in Gold Canyon that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

