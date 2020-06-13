Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:19 AM

53 Apartments for rent in Gold Canyon, AZ with balcony

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Superstition Mountain
1 Unit Available
7731 E GOLDEN EAGLE Circle
7731 East Golden Eagle Circle, Gold Canyon, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2381 sqft
Available after 4/30/20. Fully furnished, highly upgraded, tastefully decorated, 3-bed room/3-bath including private guest casita.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Superstition Mountain
1 Unit Available
7436 E GOLDEN EAGLE Circle
7436 East Golden Eagle Circle, Gold Canyon, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3487 sqft
LEASED UNTIL 5/25/2020. Offered now at $3,200/mo. for 1+ year rental--tenant pays utilities. Short term seasonal @ $4,200/mo. furnished--utilities included.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
5291 S CAT CLAW Drive
5291 South Cat Claw Drive, Gold Canyon, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1695 sqft
Beautiful and immaculate fully furnished house in desired Mountainbrook Village. The house featuring 2 bedroom +an office, 2 baths and 2 car garage. Tenant has access to facilities at Mountainbrook community center.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
4075 S TIGRE DEL MAR Drive
4075 South Tigre Del Mar Drive, Gold Canyon, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2900 sqft
This home has panoramic views galore. You will be impressed each time you look outside at the Superstation Mountains. Step inside to a dramatic living room and game table combo. Play some cards or chess with friends or family.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
9940 E DESERT TRAIL Lane
9940 East Desert Trail Lane, Gold Canyon, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,850
2491 sqft
This home is magnificent and when you enter you will immediately greeted with why. Bright and colorful with 100% new furnishings and decor. This is a new listing, that is why there are no reviews yet. Be the first to enjoy this Gold Canyon dream.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
6453 S Palo Blanco Dr
6453 South Palo Blanco Drive, Gold Canyon, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1714 sqft
55 + years old community!!On a golf course and has beautiful views of the superstition mountains!Very upscale home on 8th fairway in peaceful Mountainbrook Village. Incredible mountain views from the front and back patio.
Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
8404 S THORNE MINE Lane
8404 South Thorne Mine Lane, Pinal County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1487 sqft
Immaculate, professionally remodeled, fully furnished home! Superior kitchen amenities. Tenant has access to pool & club house with gym. Enjoy hiking trails and golf courses nearby, with easy freeway access.
Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Queen Creek Ranchos
1 Unit Available
42729 N JACKRABBIT Road
42729 North Jackrabbit Road, Pinal County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1900 sqft
UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED (Electric, water, trash, pool maintenance & pest control - tenant pays gas) AWESOME 3 bedroom + FENCED PLAY POOL and horse privileges! Over 1900 square feet! Master features BIG walk-in closet with custom storage, separate

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
4420 S VENETO --
4420 South Veneto, Mesa, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3020 sqft
SUMMER SPECIAL; 10% OFF THE LOWEST SUMMER RATES THRU SEPTEMBER, BOOK NOW -When you enter this magnificent 4 bedroom / 3 bath home you'll know you've found a true home away from home.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
4816 S EMERY Circle
4816 S Emery, Mesa, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$9,800
2747 sqft
Fully furnished short term rental. 5BR 2.5 bath single family home in Mesa w/ large backyard and private pool. RV gate. Seasonal Pricing - $2800.00 to $9800.00 a month + 2% rental tax.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2872 E. Siesta
2872 Siesta Street, Apache Junction, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2023 sqft
FURNISHED - Gorgeous desert home with mountain views - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath single story home on 1.25 acres! Spacious and open floor plan with a neutral color palette.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
68 Units Available
Cortland Mountain Vista
1304 S 105th Pl, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,162
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,797
1342 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to US 60/Superstition Freeway and Signal Butte Road. Apartments feature ceramic tile entry, breakfast bar and spacious walk-in closets. Community includes clubhouse, fitness center and yoga studio.
Last updated June 13 at 01:01am
4 Units Available
BB Living at Eastmark
5150 South Inspirian Parkway, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1603 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at BB Living at Eastmark in Mesa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:56am
$
10 Units Available
Superstition Canyon
1247 S 96th St, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,195
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1239 sqft
Come in for a tour of our spacious one & two bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
University Manor
9 Units Available
HUE97
9736 East Balsam Avenue, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,538
1295 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,365
1550 sqft
A stunning, envy-inspiring community, HUE97 boasts an environment that residents are proud to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Avilla Victoria
20450 E Ocotillo Rd, Queen Creek, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,224
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,683
1236 sqft
This gated community provides residents with walking paths, garage parking and a resort-style pool. Apartments have quartz countertops and custom cabinetry. Queen Creek Marketplace and Cornerstone at Queen Creek are both just seconds away.
Last updated June 13 at 01:28am
$
5 Units Available
Aviva
8340 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,399
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,824
1320 sqft
Welcome home to Aviva, the newest luxury apartment community in the growing East Valley that brings green living to the suburbs.
Last updated June 13 at 12:40am
5 Units Available
Town Center Apartments
22280 S 209th Way, Queen Creek, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,181
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,606
1180 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, carport, and pool. Units feature air conditioning, patio or balcony, walk in closets, and more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Hampton East
9740 East Hampton Avenue, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,245
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1244 sqft
Hampton East is the latest of The Paragon Development Group’s collection. From the moment of inception, these sophisticated & smart apartment homes embody thoughtful and distinctive design intent.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
11309 E MARGUERITE Avenue
11309 East Marguerite Avenue, Maricopa County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1184 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in east Mesa. Home has new kitchen and bathrooms. New wood like flooring throughout. Stainless appliances included. Home also has a storage room and a shed not included in sq ft.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1255 S RIALTO --
1255 South Rialto, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1535 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
357 W White Sands --
357 W White Sands Dr, Pinal County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1662 sqft
1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
370 W Powell Drive
370 W Powell Dr, Pinal County, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1912 sqft
1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
630 W Golden Aspen Drive
630 W Golden Aspen Dr, San Tan Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1912 sqft
1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Gold Canyon, AZ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Gold Canyon renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

