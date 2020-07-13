/
33 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Gold Canyon, AZ
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
10138 E LEGEND Trail
10138 East Legend Trail, Gold Canyon, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1863 sqft
This elegant townhouse is located in the beautiful Gated and golf course community of Tesoro offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage and private patio. Walking distance to golf course, community pool, spa and clubhouse.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
5291 S CAT CLAW Drive
5291 South Cat Claw Drive, Gold Canyon, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1695 sqft
Beautiful and immaculate fully furnished house in desired Mountainbrook Village. The house featuring 2 bedroom +an office, 2 baths and 2 car garage. Tenant has access to facilities at Mountainbrook community center.
Results within 5 miles of Gold Canyon
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Sonoma Valley
975 S Royal Palm Rd, Apache Junction, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,279
1050 sqft
Sonoma Valley is proud to offer two spacious floor plans, each designed with your comfort and convenience in mind.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6280 E Roundup St
6280 East Roundup Street, Pinal County, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2000 sqft
Roundup - Property Id: 314323 Entire two story hillside home. Ramp to front door. 5 beds and 3 bath newly remodeled. Great location to work from home. Hike the trails or relax and watch the amazing Superstition Mountains from the backyard.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
11310 E. Shelley Ave.
11310 East Shelley Avenue, Mesa, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2505 sqft
Stunning 4 bedroom property in East Mesa feels like brand new inside with an open floor-plan featuring a formal dining room, great room, spacious kitchen with dark granite counters/stainless steel appliances & 4 bedrooms including one full bed &
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
11236 E QUARRY Avenue
11236 East Quarry Avenue, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1303 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in conveniently located area of Mesa!! Private backyard with no neighbors behind and lots of space to enjoy. Home has neutral carpet and paint throughout.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
507 East 10th Avenue
507 East 10th Avenue, Apache Junction, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$899
844 sqft
1/2 month FREE rent on your first full month! Join the Rosenbaum Realty Group family where we take care of our residents! 4 plex apt built in 2005, very beautiful and open layout, hookups for stackable washer/dryer, 2 full baths, tenant pays
Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
4515 South Saint Claire
4515 S St Claire, Mesa, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2055 sqft
This spacious 4bd/2ba single story home is available for immediate move in! Open floor plan with formal living room. Large master bedroom and bath features walk in closet and separate shower/tub. Separate laundryroom with washer and dryer hookups.
Results within 10 miles of Gold Canyon
Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
9 Units Available
BB Living at Eastmark
5150 South Inspirian Parkway, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1603 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,165
2050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at BB Living at Eastmark in Mesa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
19 Units Available
The Villages at Queen Creek
Village Greens of Queen Creek
21565 East Village Loop Road N, Queen Creek, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1233 sqft
More than a place to live, Village Greens of Queen Creek is a place to thrive. Welcome to a new destination for effortless living, playing, relaxing, and connecting.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
University Manor
HUE97
9736 East Balsam Avenue, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,541
1295 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1550 sqft
A stunning, envy-inspiring community, HUE97 boasts an environment that residents are proud to call home.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
45 Units Available
Cortland Mountain Vista
1304 S 105th Pl, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,189
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,857
1342 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to US 60/Superstition Freeway and Signal Butte Road. Apartments feature ceramic tile entry, breakfast bar and spacious walk-in closets. Community includes clubhouse, fitness center and yoga studio.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Avilla Victoria
20450 E Ocotillo Rd, Queen Creek, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,311
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,837
1236 sqft
This gated community provides residents with walking paths, garage parking and a resort-style pool. Apartments have quartz countertops and custom cabinetry. Queen Creek Marketplace and Cornerstone at Queen Creek are both just seconds away.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Bella Victoria
1350 S Ellsworth Rd, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1615 sqft
Perfectly positioned at the intersection between Route 60 and Route 202. Modern apartment community with extensive leisure amenities. Floor plans feature gourmet island kitchens and private patios or balconies. Apartments come with garage car parking.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
1 Unit Available
Augusta Ranch
The Palms at Augusta Ranch
9335 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,110
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Palms at Augusta Ranch, an exceptional collection of 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments delivering unparalleled comfort, style and convenience.
Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
11 Units Available
Superstition Canyon
1247 S 96th St, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,245
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1239 sqft
Come in for a tour of our spacious one & two bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated July 13 at 06:00am
7 Units Available
Town Center Apartments
22280 S 209th Way, Queen Creek, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,613
1180 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, carport, and pool. Units feature air conditioning, patio or balcony, walk in closets, and more.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Hampton East
9740 East Hampton Avenue, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1244 sqft
Hampton East Apartments is the latest of The Paragon Development Group’s collection. From the moment of inception, these sophisticated & smart apartment homes embody thoughtful and distinctive design intent.
Last updated July 13 at 09:21am
5 Units Available
Aviva
8340 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
1320 sqft
Welcome home to Aviva, the newest luxury apartment community in the growing East Valley that brings green living to the suburbs.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
5540 S Keene
5540 South Keene, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1800 sqft
Brand New Home in The Strand at Cadence!! This community is in a prime location, next to the freeway, and with all of the amenities possible.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
40173 North Costa Del Sol Drive
40173 North Costa Del Sol Drive, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1359 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in San Tan Valley! Neutral paint and carpet, and fans throughout! Just a few houses down from one of the neighborhood parks. Close to shopping, golf and more.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
39950 North Parisi Place
39950 Parisi Place, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1619 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
10158 E THEOREM DR
10158 Theorem Drive, Mesa, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2284 sqft
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE5913949)
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Parkwood Ranch
10136 E Southern Ave Unit 2103
10136 East Southern Avenue, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1188 sqft
Fabulous Condo with Resort Style Living ~ 3 b/2 b condo on the 2nd floor at Coyote Landing gated community. Tons of tasteful upgrades inside. Walk in to a very open split floor plan and notice 20x20 Canyon tile through out.
