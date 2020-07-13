/
apartments with pool
47 Apartments for rent in Gold Canyon, AZ with pool
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
10138 E LEGEND Trail
10138 East Legend Trail, Gold Canyon, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1863 sqft
This elegant townhouse is located in the beautiful Gated and golf course community of Tesoro offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage and private patio. Walking distance to golf course, community pool, spa and clubhouse.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
4075 S TIGRE DEL MAR Drive
4075 South Tigre Del Mar Drive, Gold Canyon, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2900 sqft
This home has panoramic views galore. You will be impressed each time you look outside at the Superstation Mountains. Step inside to a dramatic living room and game table combo. Play some cards or chess with friends or family.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
9940 E DESERT TRAIL Lane
9940 East Desert Trail Lane, Gold Canyon, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,850
2491 sqft
This home is magnificent and when you enter you will immediately greeted with why. Bright and colorful with 100% new furnishings and decor. This is a new listing, that is why there are no reviews yet. Be the first to enjoy this Gold Canyon dream.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4588 S Avenida Corazon De Oro
4588 S Avenida Corazon De Oro, Gold Canyon, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
4000 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing home with views of Superstition mountain - Property Id: 308763 Golfers Dream Home.Featured in many magazines and graced to cover of luxury homes magazine. Mesmerizing views of Superstition mountain and city views.
Results within 1 mile of Gold Canyon
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8404 S Thorne Mine Lane
8404 South Thorne Mine Lane, Pinal County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1487 sqft
Great fully furnished move in ready rental home! All you need is your suitcase and toothbrush! - Immaculate, professionally remodeled, fully furnished home! Superior kitchen amenities. Tenant has access to pool & club house with gym.
Results within 5 miles of Gold Canyon
Verified
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Sonoma Valley
975 S Royal Palm Rd, Apache Junction, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,279
1050 sqft
Sonoma Valley is proud to offer two spacious floor plans, each designed with your comfort and convenience in mind.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
4420 S VENETO --
4420 South Veneto, Mesa, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
3020 sqft
SUMMER SPECIAL; 10% OFF THE LOWEST SUMMER RATES THRU SEPTEMBER, BOOK NOW -When you enter this magnificent 4 bedroom / 3 bath home you'll know you've found a true home away from home.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
4816 S EMERY Circle
4816 S Emery, Mesa, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$9,800
2747 sqft
Fully furnished short term rental. 5BR 2.5 bath single family home in Mesa w/ large backyard and private pool. RV gate. Seasonal Pricing - $2800.00 to $9800.00 a month + 2% rental tax.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
3500 S Tomahawk Road
3500 South Tomahawk Road, Pinal County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2 bath home in the 55+ community of Apache Estates East.With this home you also get all the community amenities Swimming pool, Spa and club house in a gated community.
Results within 10 miles of Gold Canyon
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
9 Units Available
BB Living at Eastmark
5150 South Inspirian Parkway, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1603 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,165
2050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at BB Living at Eastmark in Mesa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
19 Units Available
The Villages at Queen Creek
Village Greens of Queen Creek
21565 East Village Loop Road N, Queen Creek, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1233 sqft
More than a place to live, Village Greens of Queen Creek is a place to thrive. Welcome to a new destination for effortless living, playing, relaxing, and connecting.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
University Manor
HUE97
9736 East Balsam Avenue, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,541
1295 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1550 sqft
A stunning, envy-inspiring community, HUE97 boasts an environment that residents are proud to call home.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
45 Units Available
Cortland Mountain Vista
1304 S 105th Pl, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,189
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,857
1342 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to US 60/Superstition Freeway and Signal Butte Road. Apartments feature ceramic tile entry, breakfast bar and spacious walk-in closets. Community includes clubhouse, fitness center and yoga studio.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Avilla Victoria
20450 E Ocotillo Rd, Queen Creek, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,311
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,837
1236 sqft
This gated community provides residents with walking paths, garage parking and a resort-style pool. Apartments have quartz countertops and custom cabinetry. Queen Creek Marketplace and Cornerstone at Queen Creek are both just seconds away.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Bella Victoria
1350 S Ellsworth Rd, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1615 sqft
Perfectly positioned at the intersection between Route 60 and Route 202. Modern apartment community with extensive leisure amenities. Floor plans feature gourmet island kitchens and private patios or balconies. Apartments come with garage car parking.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
1 Unit Available
Augusta Ranch
The Palms at Augusta Ranch
9335 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,110
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Palms at Augusta Ranch, an exceptional collection of 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments delivering unparalleled comfort, style and convenience.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
11 Units Available
Superstition Canyon
1247 S 96th St, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,245
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1239 sqft
Come in for a tour of our spacious one & two bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:00am
7 Units Available
Town Center Apartments
22280 S 209th Way, Queen Creek, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,613
1180 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, carport, and pool. Units feature air conditioning, patio or balcony, walk in closets, and more.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Hampton East
9740 East Hampton Avenue, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1244 sqft
Hampton East Apartments is the latest of The Paragon Development Group’s collection. From the moment of inception, these sophisticated & smart apartment homes embody thoughtful and distinctive design intent.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Marbella
2123 S Luther --
2123 South Luther Avenue, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2307 sqft
CLEAN and SPACIOUS 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom plus a HUGE loft in the very desirable Marbella Gated Community. GILBERT SCHOOLS, Terrific cul-de- sac home in beautiful and quiet gated community.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
9540 E TRAVERTINE Avenue
9540 East Travertine Avenue, Mesa, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2250 sqft
Beautiful 4bd/2.5 bth in new luxury Cadence at Gateway planned community. Ready for immediate move-in. Home includes luxurious touches! Beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops, breakfast bar & upgraded cabinets. All appliances included.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
7726 E BASELINE Road E
7726 East Baseline Road, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1535 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come take a look at this beautiful, spacious, 2 bedroom + den with closet that can be easily used as a 3rd bedroom, 2 bath, condo in a great location! Easy access to both the U S60 and the 202 freeways.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
5540 S Keene
5540 South Keene, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1800 sqft
Brand New Home in The Strand at Cadence!! This community is in a prime location, next to the freeway, and with all of the amenities possible.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
39950 North Parisi Place
39950 Parisi Place, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1619 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
