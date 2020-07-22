Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:32 PM

25 Apartments for rent in Gold Canyon, AZ with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Gold Canyon offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
4588 S Avenida Corazon De Oro
4588 S Avenida Corazon De Oro, Gold Canyon, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
4000 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing home with views of Superstition mountain - Property Id: 308763 Golfers Dream Home.Featured in many magazines and graced to cover of luxury homes magazine. Mesmerizing views of Superstition mountain and city views.
Results within 5 miles of Gold Canyon
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Sonoma Valley
975 S Royal Palm Rd, Apache Junction, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,279
1050 sqft
Sonoma Valley is proud to offer two spacious floor plans, each designed with your comfort and convenience in mind.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
1446 E 29th Ave # 4
1446 East 29th Avenue, Pinal County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$900
997 sqft
1446 E 29TH AVE # 4 - 2BR 1BA Tomahawk/29th - COZY 2BR UNIT! REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED! WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS IN SHED - WATER INCLUDED IN RENT! CALL TODAY! - Two bedroom home for rent, this home is ready for you to move into, the electric range and

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
3295 S Conestoga Road
3295 South Conestoga Road, Apache Junction, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1615 sqft
Appliance Included – Upgrades Available Featuring sparkling community pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Results within 10 miles of Gold Canyon
Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
18 Units Available
The Villages at Queen Creek
Village Greens of Queen Creek
21565 East Village Loop Road N, Queen Creek, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1233 sqft
More than a place to live, Village Greens of Queen Creek is a place to thrive. Welcome to a new destination for effortless living, playing, relaxing, and connecting.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
12 Units Available
Avilla Victoria
20450 E Ocotillo Rd, Queen Creek, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,309
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,838
1236 sqft
This gated community provides residents with walking paths, garage parking and a resort-style pool. Apartments have quartz countertops and custom cabinetry. Queen Creek Marketplace and Cornerstone at Queen Creek are both just seconds away.
Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
40 Units Available
Cortland Mountain Vista
1304 S 105th Pl, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,273
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location for commuters, close to US 60/Superstition Freeway and Signal Butte Road. Apartments feature ceramic tile entry, breakfast bar and spacious walk-in closets. Community includes clubhouse, fitness center and yoga studio.
Last updated July 22 at 12:05 PM
$
14 Units Available
Aviva
8340 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,324
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
1320 sqft
Welcome home to Aviva, the newest luxury apartment community in the growing East Valley that brings green living to the suburbs.
Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
2 Units Available
Augusta Ranch
The Palms at Augusta Ranch
9335 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,110
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Palms at Augusta Ranch, an exceptional collection of 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments delivering unparalleled comfort, style and convenience.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
8 Units Available
University Manor
HUE97
9736 East Balsam Avenue, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1295 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,786
1550 sqft
A stunning, envy-inspiring community, HUE97 boasts an environment that residents are proud to call home.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
4 Units Available
Hampton East
9740 East Hampton Avenue, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1244 sqft
Hampton East Apartments is the latest of The Paragon Development Group’s collection. From the moment of inception, these sophisticated & smart apartment homes embody thoughtful and distinctive design intent.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
17 Units Available
Bella Victoria
1350 S Ellsworth Rd, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1615 sqft
Perfectly positioned at the intersection between Route 60 and Route 202. Modern apartment community with extensive leisure amenities. Floor plans feature gourmet island kitchens and private patios or balconies. Apartments come with garage car parking.
Last updated July 22 at 12:39 PM
5 Units Available
Town Center Apartments
22280 S 209th Way, Queen Creek, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,613
1180 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, carport, and pool. Units feature air conditioning, patio or balcony, walk in closets, and more.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
1642 S 82nd Way
1642 S 82nd Way, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1463 sqft
Brand new 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home! - Fall in love with this new build by Woodside Homes. Village at Heritage Crossing offers a community pool, playground, open space with shade trees, walking trails, BBQ areas, ramadas, and benches.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Arizona Skyline Community
2844 S. Mesita
2844 South Mesita, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1280 sqft
2844 S. Mesita Available 08/01/20 Mesa, 2 bed, 2 bath, 3 car garage New flooring and paint. Sossaman & Guadalupe - Charming 2 bed, 2 bath, Den, 1208sqft, 3 car garage. Large great room and formal dining room with vaulted ceilings.

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Parkwood Ranch
10136 E Southern Ave Unit 2103
10136 East Southern Avenue, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1268 sqft
Fabulous Condo with Resort Style Living ~ 3 b/2 b condo on the 2nd floor at Coyote Landing gated community. Tons of tasteful upgrades inside. Walk in to a very open split floor plan and notice 20x20 Canyon tile through out.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
1255 S RIALTO --
1255 South Rialto, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1535 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Fountain of the Sun
8145 E PUEBLO Avenue
8145 East Pueblo Avenue, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1820 sqft
January and February NOT available any years-FULLY FURNISHED. 55+ Fountain of the Sun home with open floor plan! This beautiful 1820 square foot, 2 bed/2 bath home has everything you need.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Augusta Ranch
9233 E NEVILLE Avenue
9233 East Neville Avenue, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1301 sqft
Cute and clean 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the Augusta Ranch Subdivision! Resort like living in a golf community. Home is close to everything including shopping, dining, schools, parks, and freeway.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
7726 E BASELINE Road E
7726 East Baseline Road, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1535 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come take a look at this beautiful, spacious, 2 bedroom + den with closet that can be easily used as a 3rd bedroom, 2 bath, condo in a great location! Easy access to both the U S60 and the 202 freeways.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
1694 E CHRISTOPHER Street
1694 East Christopher Street, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1277 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home is ready for leasing All Newer carpet- great eat kitchen with gas stove you'll love the large yard for entertaining with sparking pool .

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
3681 E CAMDEN Avenue
3681 Camden Avenue, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2014 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rental located in Santan Valley. Great covered patio for outdoor living with a large pool to relax in. The pool is not heated, but luckily this is Arizona. Master has double sinks with a shower and tub.

Last updated July 22 at 05:04 PM
1 Unit Available
1177 3rd Avenue
1177 West 3rd Avenue, Apache Junction, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1125 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom and 2 bath home. Spacious and open with neutral paint, incredible wood-look flooring throughout! Split bedroom plan, updated toilets, sinks, faucets, blinds, ceiling fans, and light fixtures.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Augusta Ranch
2024 S Baldwin #26
2024 S Baldwin, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This two bedroom two bath condo split floorplan is located in a gated golf course community close to US-60, 202 and shopping.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Gold Canyon, AZ

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Gold Canyon offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Gold Canyon. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Gold Canyon can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

