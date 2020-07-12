Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:21 PM

54 Apartments for rent in Gold Canyon, AZ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Gold Canyon apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ...

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
10138 E LEGEND Trail
10138 East Legend Trail, Gold Canyon, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1863 sqft
This elegant Furnished townhouse at the beautiful Gated and golf course community of Tesoro offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage and private patio. Walking distance to golf course, community pool, spa and clubhouse.

1 of 77

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
4075 S TIGRE DEL MAR Drive
4075 South Tigre Del Mar Drive, Gold Canyon, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2900 sqft
This home has panoramic views galore. You will be impressed each time you look outside at the Superstation Mountains. Step inside to a dramatic living room and game table combo. Play some cards or chess with friends or family.

1 of 58

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
9940 E DESERT TRAIL Lane
9940 East Desert Trail Lane, Gold Canyon, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,850
2491 sqft
This home is magnificent and when you enter you will immediately greeted with why. Bright and colorful with 100% new furnishings and decor. This is a new listing, that is why there are no reviews yet. Be the first to enjoy this Gold Canyon dream.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4588 S Avenida Corazon De Oro
4588 S Avenida Corazon De Oro, Gold Canyon, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
4000 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing home with views of Superstition mountain - Property Id: 308763 Golfers Dream Home.Featured in many magazines and graced to cover of luxury homes magazine. Mesmerizing views of Superstition mountain and city views.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Superstition Mountain
7436 E GOLDEN EAGLE Circle
7436 East Golden Eagle Circle, Gold Canyon, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3487 sqft
Offered now at $3,200/mo. for 1+ year rental--tenant pays utilities. Short term seasonal @ $4,200/mo. furnished--utilities included. Sorry, no pets.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Superstition Mountain
7731 E GOLDEN EAGLE Circle
7731 East Golden Eagle Circle, Gold Canyon, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2381 sqft
Available after 4/30/20. Fully furnished, highly upgraded, tastefully decorated, 3-bed room/3-bath including private guest casita.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
5291 S CAT CLAW Drive
5291 South Cat Claw Drive, Gold Canyon, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1695 sqft
Beautiful and immaculate fully furnished house in desired Mountainbrook Village. The house featuring 2 bedroom +an office, 2 baths and 2 car garage. Tenant has access to facilities at Mountainbrook community center.
Results within 5 miles of Gold Canyon
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Sonoma Valley
975 S Royal Palm Rd, Apache Junction, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,279
1050 sqft
Sonoma Valley is proud to offer two spacious floor plans, each designed with your comfort and convenience in mind.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6280 E Roundup St
6280 East Roundup Street, Pinal County, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2000 sqft
Roundup - Property Id: 314323 Entire two story hillside home. Ramp to front door. 5 beds and 3 bath newly remodeled. Great location to work from home. Hike the trails or relax and watch the amazing Superstition Mountains from the backyard.

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
4420 S VENETO --
4420 South Veneto, Mesa, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
3020 sqft
SUMMER SPECIAL; 10% OFF THE LOWEST SUMMER RATES THRU SEPTEMBER, BOOK NOW -When you enter this magnificent 4 bedroom / 3 bath home you'll know you've found a true home away from home.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
4816 S EMERY Circle
4816 S Emery, Mesa, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$9,800
2747 sqft
Fully furnished short term rental. 5BR 2.5 bath single family home in Mesa w/ large backyard and private pool. RV gate. Seasonal Pricing - $2800.00 to $9800.00 a month + 2% rental tax.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
11236 E QUARRY Avenue
11236 East Quarry Avenue, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1303 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in conveniently located area of Mesa!! Private backyard with no neighbors behind and lots of space to enjoy. Home has neutral carpet and paint throughout.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
1180 West Diamond Avenue
1180 West Diamond Avenue, Apache Junction, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1250 sqft
This is a lovely 3 Bedroom, 2 bath with views of the superstition mountains from the eat in kitchen. Located Near Ironwood and Southern! Single story home with all kitchen appliances included.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
10934 E ROSELLE Avenue
10934 East Roselle Avenue, Mesa, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2123 sqft
Beautiful and well-maintained single story in an amazing neighborhood with tons of greenbelts and parks. Recently renovated kitchen and master bath. Tile throughout main living areas with carpet in all bedrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Gold Canyon
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
19 Units Available
The Villages at Queen Creek
Village Greens of Queen Creek
21565 East Village Loop Road N, Queen Creek, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1233 sqft
More than a place to live, Village Greens of Queen Creek is a place to thrive. Welcome to a new destination for effortless living, playing, relaxing, and connecting.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
University Manor
HUE97
9736 East Balsam Avenue, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,541
1295 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1550 sqft
A stunning, envy-inspiring community, HUE97 boasts an environment that residents are proud to call home.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
46 Units Available
Cortland Mountain Vista
1304 S 105th Pl, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,189
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,857
1342 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to US 60/Superstition Freeway and Signal Butte Road. Apartments feature ceramic tile entry, breakfast bar and spacious walk-in closets. Community includes clubhouse, fitness center and yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
9 Units Available
BB Living at Eastmark
5150 South Inspirian Parkway, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1603 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,165
2050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at BB Living at Eastmark in Mesa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Avilla Victoria
20450 E Ocotillo Rd, Queen Creek, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,311
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,837
1236 sqft
This gated community provides residents with walking paths, garage parking and a resort-style pool. Apartments have quartz countertops and custom cabinetry. Queen Creek Marketplace and Cornerstone at Queen Creek are both just seconds away.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
19 Units Available
Bella Victoria
1350 S Ellsworth Rd, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1615 sqft
Perfectly positioned at the intersection between Route 60 and Route 202. Modern apartment community with extensive leisure amenities. Floor plans feature gourmet island kitchens and private patios or balconies. Apartments come with garage car parking.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
11 Units Available
Superstition Canyon
1247 S 96th St, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,245
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1239 sqft
Come in for a tour of our spacious one & two bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
7 Units Available
Town Center Apartments
22280 S 209th Way, Queen Creek, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,613
1180 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, carport, and pool. Units feature air conditioning, patio or balcony, walk in closets, and more.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Hampton East
9740 East Hampton Avenue, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1244 sqft
Hampton East Apartments is the latest of The Paragon Development Group’s collection. From the moment of inception, these sophisticated & smart apartment homes embody thoughtful and distinctive design intent.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:21pm
$
5 Units Available
Aviva
8340 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
1320 sqft
Welcome home to Aviva, the newest luxury apartment community in the growing East Valley that brings green living to the suburbs.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Gold Canyon, AZ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Gold Canyon apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

