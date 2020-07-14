All apartments in Glendale
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:00 PM

Aspire Glendale

Open Now until 5pm
4529 W Ocotillo Rd · (623) 888-8130
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4529 W Ocotillo Rd, Glendale, AZ 85301

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 205 · Avail. Aug 8

$845

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 624 sqft

Unit 241 · Avail. Aug 12

$845

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 624 sqft

Unit 211 · Avail. Jul 28

$845

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 624 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Aspire Glendale.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr laundry
accepts section 8
e-payments
hot tub
Welcome home to Aspire Glendale Apartment Homes. Conveniently located near shopping, transportation and dining. Your new home has all the upgrades you could want including new appliances, flooring, washer/dryer and even fireplaces in select units! Find your way home to Aspire Glendale!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 months, 6 months, 9 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $46
Deposit: $200 OAC
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25 (1 pet), $40 (2 pets)
restrictions: Max weight 50 lbs each. Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Storage Details: patio storage

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Aspire Glendale have any available units?
Aspire Glendale has 7 units available starting at $845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does Aspire Glendale have?
Some of Aspire Glendale's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Aspire Glendale currently offering any rent specials?
Aspire Glendale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Aspire Glendale pet-friendly?
Yes, Aspire Glendale is pet friendly.
Does Aspire Glendale offer parking?
Yes, Aspire Glendale offers parking.
Does Aspire Glendale have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Aspire Glendale offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Aspire Glendale have a pool?
Yes, Aspire Glendale has a pool.
Does Aspire Glendale have accessible units?
No, Aspire Glendale does not have accessible units.
Does Aspire Glendale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Aspire Glendale has units with dishwashers.

