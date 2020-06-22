All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 9731 North 56th Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
9731 North 56th Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9731 North 56th Drive

9731 North 56th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9731 North 56th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,799 sf home is located in Glendale, AZ. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, and dining area. Private back patio with fully fenced in pool, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9731 North 56th Drive have any available units?
9731 North 56th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9731 North 56th Drive have?
Some of 9731 North 56th Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9731 North 56th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9731 North 56th Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9731 North 56th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9731 North 56th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9731 North 56th Drive offer parking?
No, 9731 North 56th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9731 North 56th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9731 North 56th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9731 North 56th Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9731 North 56th Drive has a pool.
Does 9731 North 56th Drive have accessible units?
No, 9731 North 56th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9731 North 56th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9731 North 56th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Acacia Pointe
8344 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Rosewood
5150 W Eugie Ave
Glendale, AZ 85304
Sierra Walk
4748 W Sierra Vista Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301
Club Valencia
10201 N 44th Dr
Glendale, AZ 85302
Ridgepoint
5020 W Peoria Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Tresa at Arrowhead
17722 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Artisan Park
9350 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Copper Falls
5151 North 95th Avenue
Glendale, AZ 85305

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College