9619 55th Dr.

parking media room bbq/grill microwave internet access refrigerator

APARTMENT IS AVAILABLE STARTING September 1, 2020



SINGLE people PERSON OCCUPANCY, OR MATURE COUPLE OK

month-to-month occupancy



$850 PER MONTH (includes all utilities plus WiFi )

$425 DEPOSIT REQUIRED



Welcome to Glendale, Arizona!



Our charming beach themed guest apartment offers the perfect space for a traveling single, or duo right in the heart of Glendale, and close to many popular venues, restaurants, and shops! This space offers everything you could want from a vacation spot, or short term rental.



The apartment may be petite (around 200 square feet), but it is very well-equipped. In addition to a queen sized bed, it also includes a kitchenette with a small fridge and freezer, a microwave, single hot plate, toaster, coffee maker, and all cooking and eating utensils for your convenience. Dont sweat the little things, either, bed linen, towels, soap, toilet paper, and a hairdryer, are all provided for you. Flat screen TV along with Wifi are also available. Theres also drawer space for your clothes.



Smoking is not permitted inside, but you are welcome to smoke outside.

Guests can access the apartment through a private entrance which welcomes you into a cozy backyard area. Motion cameras monitor the outside perimeter of the home for added security.

Allocated parking space for you as well.

Personal bbq grill right outside your apartment area.



The apartment is just 10 minutes away from the Westgate Entertainment District, with a shopping complex full of national retailers, restaurants, & live music on weekends. , the University of Phoenix Stadium, Tanger Outlet Mall, and the Valleys newest addition, The Desert Diamond West Valley Casino.



Also located nearby is the Arrowhead Towne Center Mall,and Peoria Eighty Three, or P83. The gateway to dozens of entertainment options ranging from great restaurants and bars, AZ Ice Skating, Harkins Movie Theatre, shopping, and the Peoria Sports Complex.



If our apartment might be a good fit for you while traveling to Glendale for business, or pleasure, We can certainly answer any questions you may have regarding the area, or the rental.

We look forward to arranging your stay while visiting Glendale, Arizona.



Thank you



V. Monte