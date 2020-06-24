All apartments in Glendale
9619 55th Dr.

9619 North 55th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9619 North 55th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

parking
media room
bbq/grill
microwave
internet access
refrigerator
APARTMENT IS AVAILABLE STARTING September 1, 2020

SINGLE people PERSON OCCUPANCY, OR MATURE COUPLE OK
month-to-month occupancy

$850 PER MONTH (includes all utilities plus WiFi )
$425 DEPOSIT REQUIRED

Welcome to Glendale, Arizona!

Our charming beach themed guest apartment offers the perfect space for a traveling single, or duo right in the heart of Glendale, and close to many popular venues, restaurants, and shops! This space offers everything you could want from a vacation spot, or short term rental.

The apartment may be petite (around 200 square feet), but it is very well-equipped. In addition to a queen sized bed, it also includes a kitchenette with a small fridge and freezer, a microwave, single hot plate, toaster, coffee maker, and all cooking and eating utensils for your convenience. Dont sweat the little things, either, bed linen, towels, soap, toilet paper, and a hairdryer, are all provided for you. Flat screen TV along with Wifi are also available. Theres also drawer space for your clothes.

Smoking is not permitted inside, but you are welcome to smoke outside.
Guests can access the apartment through a private entrance which welcomes you into a cozy backyard area. Motion cameras monitor the outside perimeter of the home for added security.
Allocated parking space for you as well.
Personal bbq grill right outside your apartment area.

The apartment is just 10 minutes away from the Westgate Entertainment District, with a shopping complex full of national retailers, restaurants, & live music on weekends. , the University of Phoenix Stadium, Tanger Outlet Mall, and the Valleys newest addition, The Desert Diamond West Valley Casino.

Also located nearby is the Arrowhead Towne Center Mall,and Peoria Eighty Three, or P83. The gateway to dozens of entertainment options ranging from great restaurants and bars, AZ Ice Skating, Harkins Movie Theatre, shopping, and the Peoria Sports Complex.

If our apartment might be a good fit for you while traveling to Glendale for business, or pleasure, We can certainly answer any questions you may have regarding the area, or the rental.
We look forward to arranging your stay while visiting Glendale, Arizona.

Thank you

V. Monte

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9619 55th Dr. have any available units?
9619 55th Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9619 55th Dr. have?
Some of 9619 55th Dr.'s amenities include parking, media room, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9619 55th Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
9619 55th Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9619 55th Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 9619 55th Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 9619 55th Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 9619 55th Dr. offers parking.
Does 9619 55th Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9619 55th Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9619 55th Dr. have a pool?
No, 9619 55th Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 9619 55th Dr. have accessible units?
No, 9619 55th Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 9619 55th Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9619 55th Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
