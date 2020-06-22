8883 North 48th Drive

Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Conveniently located to Glendale Community Collage. Three bed two bath condo, full size two car garage, upstairs loft, and enclosed yard with grass. Close to Glendale Community Collage.



Rent $1250.00, Security Deposit $1500.00, admin fee $125.00, and sales tax $46.25.



***No evictions, no felonies in the last 5 years, no open bankruptcies, 550 or higher credit score, and 3 times rent to income. ANY PERSONS 18 YEARS OR OLDER MUST APPLY AND PAY APPLICATION FEE. All applications are FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE. Proof of income and application MUST be submitted in 48 hours. Application fees are NONREFUNDABLE. Send proof of income or pay stubs to renttps@gmail.com All properties will be marketed until $200.00, NONREFUNDABLE, holding deposit is paid, as well as a SIGNED LEASE. $200.00 holding fee will be applied towards security deposit. HOLDING DEPOSIT IS ONLY VALID FOR 30 DAYS.***



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1983



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: $1,500.00

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.