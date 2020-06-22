All apartments in Glendale
Last updated August 28 2019 at 7:48 PM

8883 North 48th Drive

8883 North 48th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8883 North 48th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Conveniently located to Glendale Community Collage. Three bed two bath condo, full size two car garage, upstairs loft, and enclosed yard with grass. Close to Glendale Community Collage.

Rent $1250.00, Security Deposit $1500.00, admin fee $125.00, and sales tax $46.25.

***No evictions, no felonies in the last 5 years, no open bankruptcies, 550 or higher credit score, and 3 times rent to income. ANY PERSONS 18 YEARS OR OLDER MUST APPLY AND PAY APPLICATION FEE. All applications are FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE. Proof of income and application MUST be submitted in 48 hours. Application fees are NONREFUNDABLE. Send proof of income or pay stubs to renttps@gmail.com All properties will be marketed until $200.00, NONREFUNDABLE, holding deposit is paid, as well as a SIGNED LEASE. $200.00 holding fee will be applied towards security deposit. HOLDING DEPOSIT IS ONLY VALID FOR 30 DAYS.***

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1983

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: $1,500.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8883 North 48th Drive have any available units?
8883 North 48th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 8883 North 48th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8883 North 48th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8883 North 48th Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8883 North 48th Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 8883 North 48th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8883 North 48th Drive offers parking.
Does 8883 North 48th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8883 North 48th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8883 North 48th Drive have a pool?
No, 8883 North 48th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8883 North 48th Drive have accessible units?
No, 8883 North 48th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8883 North 48th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8883 North 48th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8883 North 48th Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8883 North 48th Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
