Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool air conditioning hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

3 bedroom plus den! 2 bedrooms on main floor. Master and den on second floor. Community pool and spa close by. Small yard with patio. 2 car garage. This is a wonderful end unit ! Ac and windows have been replaced for lower utilities. Rent includes water , trash and sewer