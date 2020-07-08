8817 W. Peck Dr.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

*** 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN GLENDALE *** - This is a newly renovated single story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms,1868 square feet and is located in Glendale. The interior features a living room, family room, formal dining room as well as an eat in kitchen, kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counter tops and gas stove, master bedroom with a walk in closet, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, plant shelves, new carpet and premium vinyl plank flooring, new interior & exterior paint, window coverings throughout and full size washer/dryer hookups in an inside laundry room. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio, block fencing, desert front yard landscaping with a grass back yard landscaping and a large side yard that includes an RV Gate. This is a great location East of the University of Phoenix Stadium and is just West of Desert Mirage Elementary School and Desert Mirage Golf Course with easy access to the Loop 101 freeway with nearby shopping, stores and restaurants.



Cross Streets: Glendale/91st Avenue

Directions: South on 91st Ave, East on Maryland to 89th Ave, turn right to 88 Ave/Stella, turn left follow around to Peck Drive to property



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE1947348)