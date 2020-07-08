All apartments in Glendale
8817 W. Peck Dr.

8817 West Peck Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8817 West Peck Drive, Glendale, AZ 85305
La Buena Vida

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
*** 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN GLENDALE *** - This is a newly renovated single story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms,1868 square feet and is located in Glendale. The interior features a living room, family room, formal dining room as well as an eat in kitchen, kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counter tops and gas stove, master bedroom with a walk in closet, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, plant shelves, new carpet and premium vinyl plank flooring, new interior & exterior paint, window coverings throughout and full size washer/dryer hookups in an inside laundry room. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio, block fencing, desert front yard landscaping with a grass back yard landscaping and a large side yard that includes an RV Gate. This is a great location East of the University of Phoenix Stadium and is just West of Desert Mirage Elementary School and Desert Mirage Golf Course with easy access to the Loop 101 freeway with nearby shopping, stores and restaurants.

Cross Streets: Glendale/91st Avenue
Directions: South on 91st Ave, East on Maryland to 89th Ave, turn right to 88 Ave/Stella, turn left follow around to Peck Drive to property

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE1947348)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8817 W. Peck Dr. have any available units?
8817 W. Peck Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8817 W. Peck Dr. have?
Some of 8817 W. Peck Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8817 W. Peck Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
8817 W. Peck Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8817 W. Peck Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8817 W. Peck Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 8817 W. Peck Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 8817 W. Peck Dr. offers parking.
Does 8817 W. Peck Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8817 W. Peck Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8817 W. Peck Dr. have a pool?
No, 8817 W. Peck Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 8817 W. Peck Dr. have accessible units?
No, 8817 W. Peck Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 8817 W. Peck Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8817 W. Peck Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

