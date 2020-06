8809 W AUGUSTA Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

**ELEGANT 4 BEDROOM HOME WITH FULL 3-CAR GARAGE IN ROVEY FARMS**LOOKS NEW INSIDE - HOUSE HAS BEEN FRESHLY PAINTED, NEW CARPET INSTALLED AND TILE PROFESSIONALLY STEAM-CLEANED**10-FOOT CEILINGS AND BIG WINDOWS GIVE THIS HOME A VERY SPACIOUS AND OPEN FEELING**ELEGANT MASTER WITH DUAL SINKS, SEPARATE TUB & SHOWER & MIRRORED CLOSET DOORS**4TH BEDROOM WITH ENTRANCE FROM MASTER WOULD MAKE A PERFECT DEN, OFFICE, RETREAT OR NURSERY - HAS ITS OWN WALK-IN CLOSET!**FULL 3-CAR GARAGE!**EASY-CARE BACK YARD WITH EXTENDED PATIO**LANDLORD HAS A ''NO PET'' POLICY**50% OF CLEANING DEPOSIT IS NON-REFUNDABLE - COVERS AN ADMINISTRATIVE FEE.