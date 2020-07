8782 W PEPPERTREE Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage

LUXURY RENTAL AT AN EXCEPTIONAL RATE ** PRIME LOCATION in THE HEART OF GLENDALE'S WESTGATE DISTRICT ** PROVIDING GREAT ACCESS TO RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING & EASY ACCESS TO LOOP 101 & INTERSTATE 10 ** THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME FEATURE MAIN HOME & ATTACHED FULL CASITA QUARTERS WITH EACH HOME HAVING ITS OWN PRIVATE ACCESS ** CASITA HAS KITCHENETTE, WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED LIVING AREA & PRIVATE BEDROOM ** MAIN HOME IS GRAND!!! LARGE LIVING AREA ** MASSIVE KITCHEN WHICH OPEN TO LIVING AREA ** SPACIOUS BEDROOMS ** LOFT AREA ** SIZABLE BEDROOMS ** THIS HOME IS CLEAN!!! BACKYARD OASIS INCLUDED A HALF COURT PAVERED BASKETBALL AREA ** POOL AND PROFESSIONALLY LANDSCAPED ** RENT INCLUDES POOL & LAWN SERVICE ** LARGE DRIVEWAY, 3 CAR GARAGE & RV STYLE GATE ** CALL AMG GROUP FOR MORE DETAILS