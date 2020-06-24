8775 W. Lane Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home in Rovey Farm Estates - Brand new paint and carpet throughout this amazing, spacious home. Open kitchen into the family room with an island perfect for bar stool seating. High ceilings and great windows give a lot of natural light. Wood blinds custom through the home. Master bedroom is down stairs and has a slider to the pool, which has a safety gate. One other bedroom on the main floor, two are upstairs. HUGE LOFT upstairs with built in desks! Three car garage. Pets allowed per approval. A total must see, call Western Vistas at (623) 877-9400 to schedule a showing!



(RLNE4776966)