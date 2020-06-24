All apartments in Glendale
8775 W. Lane Ave.
8775 W. Lane Ave.

8775 West Lane Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8775 West Lane Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85305
Rovey Farm Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home in Rovey Farm Estates - Brand new paint and carpet throughout this amazing, spacious home. Open kitchen into the family room with an island perfect for bar stool seating. High ceilings and great windows give a lot of natural light. Wood blinds custom through the home. Master bedroom is down stairs and has a slider to the pool, which has a safety gate. One other bedroom on the main floor, two are upstairs. HUGE LOFT upstairs with built in desks! Three car garage. Pets allowed per approval. A total must see, call Western Vistas at (623) 877-9400 to schedule a showing!

(RLNE4776966)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8775 W. Lane Ave. have any available units?
8775 W. Lane Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8775 W. Lane Ave. have?
Some of 8775 W. Lane Ave.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8775 W. Lane Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
8775 W. Lane Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8775 W. Lane Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8775 W. Lane Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 8775 W. Lane Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 8775 W. Lane Ave. offers parking.
Does 8775 W. Lane Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8775 W. Lane Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8775 W. Lane Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 8775 W. Lane Ave. has a pool.
Does 8775 W. Lane Ave. have accessible units?
No, 8775 W. Lane Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 8775 W. Lane Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8775 W. Lane Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
