All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 8502 North 54th Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
8502 North 54th Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8502 North 54th Drive

8502 North 54th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8502 North 54th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,538 sq ft home is located in Glendale, AZ. Features include tiled floors and plush carpeting, kitchen with white appliances, 2 car garage, private back patio with fully fenced in yard, and more. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8502 North 54th Drive have any available units?
8502 North 54th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8502 North 54th Drive have?
Some of 8502 North 54th Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8502 North 54th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8502 North 54th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8502 North 54th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8502 North 54th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8502 North 54th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8502 North 54th Drive offers parking.
Does 8502 North 54th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8502 North 54th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8502 North 54th Drive have a pool?
No, 8502 North 54th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8502 North 54th Drive have accessible units?
No, 8502 North 54th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8502 North 54th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8502 North 54th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SageStone
6233 W Behrend Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Solis at Towne Center
17600 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
The Parker
5150 W Eugie Ave
Glendale, AZ 85304
Adobe Ridge
4545 W Beardsley Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Sierra Walk
4748 W Sierra Vista Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301
Paseo Park
5205 W Thunderbird Rd
Glendale, AZ 85306
Paseo 51
5215 W Peoria Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Cortland Arrowhead Summit
18330 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College