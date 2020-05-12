8425 W NORTHVIEW Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous Home with 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, warm palette, soaring ceilings, plantation shutters, beautiful tiled floors, & plush carpet in all the right places. Dramatic stairway to 2nd level w/wood & wrought iron railing, Juliet balcony, & amazing loft area w/endless possibilities. Guest bedroom & bath on first level. Stunning chef's kitchen features center island, granite counters, under-mount sink, breakfast bar, pendant lighting, walk-in pantry, & plenty of wood cabinets. Patio access from dining area & built-in media shelves in family room. Generous sized bedrooms, ample closets, & private balcony access in master retreat w/en suite. Enjoy the backyard extended covered patio & lush green landscape. Will not disappoint! Sorry no pets. No Section 8 *AGENTS SEE REALTOR REMARKS