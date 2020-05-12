All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 8425 W NORTHVIEW Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
8425 W NORTHVIEW Avenue
Last updated March 26 2020 at 1:03 AM

8425 W NORTHVIEW Avenue

8425 West Northview Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8425 West Northview Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85305
Rovey Farm Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Home with 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, warm palette, soaring ceilings, plantation shutters, beautiful tiled floors, & plush carpet in all the right places. Dramatic stairway to 2nd level w/wood & wrought iron railing, Juliet balcony, & amazing loft area w/endless possibilities. Guest bedroom & bath on first level. Stunning chef's kitchen features center island, granite counters, under-mount sink, breakfast bar, pendant lighting, walk-in pantry, & plenty of wood cabinets. Patio access from dining area & built-in media shelves in family room. Generous sized bedrooms, ample closets, & private balcony access in master retreat w/en suite. Enjoy the backyard extended covered patio & lush green landscape. Will not disappoint! Sorry no pets. No Section 8 *AGENTS SEE REALTOR REMARKS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8425 W NORTHVIEW Avenue have any available units?
8425 W NORTHVIEW Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8425 W NORTHVIEW Avenue have?
Some of 8425 W NORTHVIEW Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8425 W NORTHVIEW Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8425 W NORTHVIEW Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8425 W NORTHVIEW Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8425 W NORTHVIEW Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 8425 W NORTHVIEW Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8425 W NORTHVIEW Avenue offers parking.
Does 8425 W NORTHVIEW Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8425 W NORTHVIEW Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8425 W NORTHVIEW Avenue have a pool?
No, 8425 W NORTHVIEW Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8425 W NORTHVIEW Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8425 W NORTHVIEW Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8425 W NORTHVIEW Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8425 W NORTHVIEW Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunset Terrace
4413 West Bethany Home Road
Glendale, AZ 85301
Artessa
7100 W Grandview Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Strayhorse Apartments
20707 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
The Parker
5150 W Eugie Ave
Glendale, AZ 85304
Greentree Apartments
5959 W Greenway Rd
Glendale, AZ 85306
Laguna at Arrowhead Ranch by Mark-Taylor
20251 N 75th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Meadow Glen Apartments
4201 W Union Hills Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Zone Apartments
7455 N 95th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85305

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College