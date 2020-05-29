8425 N 56th Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious, One Story, Three Bedroom House Available Now in Glendale!



This gorgeous, single story, 3 bed and 2 bath home has a plenty of living space with a living room and family room. There are many beautiful details in the home, including shutters and laminate flooring.



The kitchen is open to the family room and has plenty of counter space and an island. The master bathroom has a separate shower and tub and double sinks.



Resident responsible for all utilities.



Rental Terms:

$49 application fee per adult.

2.2% city rental tax.

1.7% monthly admin fee.

$235 initial admin-fee.

Pet fees and restrictions apply, inquire before applying.



You can reach us directly at 833-367-6963 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



(RLNE5414426)