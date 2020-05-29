All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 8425 N 56th Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
8425 N 56th Dr
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:55 AM

8425 N 56th Dr

8425 North 56th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8425 North 56th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious, One Story, Three Bedroom House Available Now in Glendale!

This gorgeous, single story, 3 bed and 2 bath home has a plenty of living space with a living room and family room. There are many beautiful details in the home, including shutters and laminate flooring.

The kitchen is open to the family room and has plenty of counter space and an island. The master bathroom has a separate shower and tub and double sinks.

Resident responsible for all utilities.

Rental Terms:
$49 application fee per adult.
2.2% city rental tax.
1.7% monthly admin fee.
$235 initial admin-fee.
Pet fees and restrictions apply, inquire before applying.

You can reach us directly at 833-367-6963 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5414426)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8425 N 56th Dr have any available units?
8425 N 56th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8425 N 56th Dr have?
Some of 8425 N 56th Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8425 N 56th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8425 N 56th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8425 N 56th Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8425 N 56th Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 8425 N 56th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8425 N 56th Dr offers parking.
Does 8425 N 56th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8425 N 56th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8425 N 56th Dr have a pool?
No, 8425 N 56th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8425 N 56th Dr have accessible units?
No, 8425 N 56th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8425 N 56th Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8425 N 56th Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Prado by Mark-Taylor
5959 W Utopia Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Sunset Terrace
4413 West Bethany Home Road
Glendale, AZ 85301
Sierra Canyon
17500 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
The Parker
5150 W Eugie Ave
Glendale, AZ 85304
Adobe Ridge
4545 W Beardsley Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Veranda
6015 W Olive Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Pavillions at Arrowhead
7400 W Arrowhead Clubhouse Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Zone Luxe Apartments
9450 W Cabela Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College