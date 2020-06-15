All apartments in Glendale
8025 West San Juan Avenue

8025 West San Juan Avenue · (480) 351-3855
Location

8025 West San Juan Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85303

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2726 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
VACATION RENTAL FULLY FURNISHED SHORT TERM-

This charming 4 bedroom/3 bath comfortably sleeps 8 guests, is the perfect place to be your home away from home. Great for couples, solo adventurers, business travelers, and families (with kids). Full access to a large private backyard that includes a natural gas BBQ, patio furniture, and plenty of room to entertain guest. Or continue the entertainment inside with air hockey, pool table, darts, flat screen TV, chess, and a ton more games. Parking up to 6 vehicles on the driveway and 2 additional in the garage. Sorry no street parking allowed.

Beautiful upgraded wood cabinets, granite counter tops and a stylish back splash. This open kitchen comes fully equipped with stainless steel appliances including a 5-burner gas stovetop and double oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, toaster oven, cooking utensils, crockpot, microwave and coffee maker.

With plenty of room for gatherings there is Kitchen Island with 3 seats, dining table with 4 seats, and a formal dining table with 6 seats. Formal dining room converts into a Pool Table when wanting to continue the entertainment after dinner.

Centrally located it is just minutes away to Route 101, The University of Phoenix Stadium for football season, Peoria Sports Complex for Spring Training, Westgate and Jobbing Arena for the Coyotes Games. Its easy access to major highways gets you anywhere in the valley. Youï¿½??ll love this gorgeous home because of the coziness, location, and gated quiet neighborhood.

Please call Real Property Management Pinnacle for rates and availability 480-351-8888 or 602-775-5014
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

