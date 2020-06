Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Spacious 4 bed 3 full bath home in Glendale! Downstairs bedroom and 3 upstairs. Bedroom downstairs has separate entry. Tile in all the right places. Neutral carpet in bedrooms and living room. Ceiling fans and faux wood blinds. Shutters in family room. All kitchen appliances included. Large low maintenance backyard. Walking distance to neighborhood parks and schools. Minutes from Westgate Entertainment District, Tanger Outlets, Cardinals Stadium and Top Golf.