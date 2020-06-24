7590 W SAN MIGUEL Avenue

Amenities

Single-Level Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Rental Opportunity Just Minutes from the Seemingly Endless Shopping, Dining and Entertainment of the Westgate Entertainment District! Property Features Spacious Living Room with Vaulted Ceilings, Formal Dining Area, Open Kitchen with Refrigerator Included, Breakfast Nook, Brand New Carpet in All Three Bedrooms, Full Hall Bath, Inside Laundry with Washer/Dryer Included As-Is, Master Suite with Double Sinks, Walk-In Closet, Patio Exit and the list goes on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee plus City Tax. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats