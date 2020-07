Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

A clean 3BR, 2BA, low maintenance front and backyard landscaping, convenience located in Glendale area. Spacious bedrooms and ceiling fans in every room for your comfort. Close to West Gate shopping center. Close to school and parks. Very spacious floor plan with a high ceiling. Refrigerator, washer and dryer to be included for your convenience.