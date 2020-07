Amenities

Location Location Location!!! Short distance from the Westgate Entertainment District. Completely gated community. This home has solar panels. You will save on your power bill. No carpet, all tile. 4 bedroom 2 full baths. Large backyard great for entertaining. Three car garage stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer and so much more. Available December 1st