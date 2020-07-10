All apartments in Glendale
Glendale, AZ
7446 W WILLIAMS Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7446 W WILLIAMS Drive

7446 West Williams Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7446 West Williams Drive, Glendale, AZ 85310
Hillcrest Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
In process of being cleaned up. 16 inch Tile flooring thruout except carpet in 3 bedrooms, neutral colors-open floor plan. Large Den or office with dbl.doors. Big kitchen overlooking the family room, 4 ceiling fans, storage shed, citrus trees, 35ft x 15ft extended back patio facing a large backyard,no 2 stories behind. Garage cabinets! 1/2 of tenants cleaning deposit is refundable if house is left clean and all of security deposit if no damage. $200 per pet deposit is non -refundable for extra wear and tear on the property. Tenant will be responsible for a $75 deductible on any repairs needed after 30 days. Fantastic area and schools here in the Arrowhead area! Double sinks in both baths,sep.tub and shower & walkin closet in master bath. Dual pane windows & bay windows in mst & dining rms

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7446 W WILLIAMS Drive have any available units?
7446 W WILLIAMS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7446 W WILLIAMS Drive have?
Some of 7446 W WILLIAMS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7446 W WILLIAMS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7446 W WILLIAMS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7446 W WILLIAMS Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7446 W WILLIAMS Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7446 W WILLIAMS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7446 W WILLIAMS Drive offers parking.
Does 7446 W WILLIAMS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7446 W WILLIAMS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7446 W WILLIAMS Drive have a pool?
No, 7446 W WILLIAMS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7446 W WILLIAMS Drive have accessible units?
No, 7446 W WILLIAMS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7446 W WILLIAMS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7446 W WILLIAMS Drive has units with dishwashers.

