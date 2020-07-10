7446 W WILLIAMS Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

In process of being cleaned up. 16 inch Tile flooring thruout except carpet in 3 bedrooms, neutral colors-open floor plan. Large Den or office with dbl.doors. Big kitchen overlooking the family room, 4 ceiling fans, storage shed, citrus trees, 35ft x 15ft extended back patio facing a large backyard,no 2 stories behind. Garage cabinets! 1/2 of tenants cleaning deposit is refundable if house is left clean and all of security deposit if no damage. $200 per pet deposit is non -refundable for extra wear and tear on the property. Tenant will be responsible for a $75 deductible on any repairs needed after 30 days. Fantastic area and schools here in the Arrowhead area! Double sinks in both baths,sep.tub and shower & walkin closet in master bath. Dual pane windows & bay windows in mst & dining rms