Last updated June 23 2019 at 10:46 AM

7408 W KERRY Way

7408 West Kerry Way · No Longer Available
Location

7408 West Kerry Way, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
BEAUTIFUL 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Arrowhead Ranch! Large formal living & dining room leads into kitchen with breakfast bar overlooking the greatroom with a cozy fireplace. All bedrooms are upstairs including master suite with walk-in closet, double sinks & separate tub/shower. The 3 secondary bedrooms have large walk-in closets. Off one of the secondary bedrooms there are french doors that lead to a balcony perfect for your morning coffee! The lush backyard oasis has a covered patio & paver area perfect for entertaining & relaxation. This rental won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7408 W KERRY Way have any available units?
7408 W KERRY Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7408 W KERRY Way have?
Some of 7408 W KERRY Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7408 W KERRY Way currently offering any rent specials?
7408 W KERRY Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7408 W KERRY Way pet-friendly?
No, 7408 W KERRY Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 7408 W KERRY Way offer parking?
Yes, 7408 W KERRY Way does offer parking.
Does 7408 W KERRY Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7408 W KERRY Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7408 W KERRY Way have a pool?
No, 7408 W KERRY Way does not have a pool.
Does 7408 W KERRY Way have accessible units?
No, 7408 W KERRY Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7408 W KERRY Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7408 W KERRY Way does not have units with dishwashers.
