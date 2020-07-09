7326 W MIDWAY Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher walk in closets fire pit fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit

This is a beautiful home in a quite gated community. Home features tile and carpet in all the right places, formal living room, open family room and eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, black appliances and lots of beautiful cabinets; one bedroom and full bath downstairs, Up stairs there is a loft area, Second bedroom and another full bath. The master bedroom has a large master bath, with separate tub and shower, dual sinks and a walk-in closet. Inside laundry off the kitchen and the back yard has cover patio and a fire pit for your enjoyment. Close to schools, Westgate, Tanger's Outlet and the Cardinals Stadium.