Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
7310 W AURELIUS Avenue
Last updated May 2 2020 at 6:07 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7310 W AURELIUS Avenue
7310 West Aurelius Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
7310 West Aurelius Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85303
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7310 W AURELIUS Avenue have any available units?
7310 W AURELIUS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Glendale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7310 W AURELIUS Avenue have?
Some of 7310 W AURELIUS Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Amenities section
.
Is 7310 W AURELIUS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7310 W AURELIUS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7310 W AURELIUS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7310 W AURELIUS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 7310 W AURELIUS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7310 W AURELIUS Avenue offers parking.
Does 7310 W AURELIUS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7310 W AURELIUS Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7310 W AURELIUS Avenue have a pool?
No, 7310 W AURELIUS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7310 W AURELIUS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7310 W AURELIUS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7310 W AURELIUS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7310 W AURELIUS Avenue has units with dishwashers.
