Glendale, AZ
7304 W OREGON Avenue
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:25 AM

7304 W OREGON Avenue

7304 West Oregon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7304 West Oregon Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85303

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This excellent single story home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage and sits on a large corner lot. Excellent location directly across the street from Bicentennial South School, within walking distance of Bicentennial park, and just a short drive to Westgate, Tanger Outlets, University of Phoenix Stadium and the 101 freeway. Covered patio in the back yard and both front and back yards have low maintenance gravel landscaping. Open, spacious split master floorplan with lots of natural light. Kitchen features a breakfast bar and pantry for extra storage. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and full master bathroom with double sinks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7304 W OREGON Avenue have any available units?
7304 W OREGON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7304 W OREGON Avenue have?
Some of 7304 W OREGON Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7304 W OREGON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7304 W OREGON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7304 W OREGON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7304 W OREGON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 7304 W OREGON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7304 W OREGON Avenue offers parking.
Does 7304 W OREGON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7304 W OREGON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7304 W OREGON Avenue have a pool?
No, 7304 W OREGON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7304 W OREGON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7304 W OREGON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7304 W OREGON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7304 W OREGON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
