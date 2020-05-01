7304 W OREGON Avenue

Amenities

This excellent single story home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage and sits on a large corner lot. Excellent location directly across the street from Bicentennial South School, within walking distance of Bicentennial park, and just a short drive to Westgate, Tanger Outlets, University of Phoenix Stadium and the 101 freeway. Covered patio in the back yard and both front and back yards have low maintenance gravel landscaping. Open, spacious split master floorplan with lots of natural light. Kitchen features a breakfast bar and pantry for extra storage. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and full master bathroom with double sinks.