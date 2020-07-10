All apartments in Glendale
7301 N 48th Drive
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:36 AM

7301 N 48th Drive

7301 North 48th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7301 North 48th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85301

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
No Application Fees! Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom spacious single level Glendale home. This home has been updated with wood flooring throughout, neutral paint throughout and ceiling fans in each room. This home features large living room, separate family room and formal dining area. Kitchen features breakfast bar, separate pantry, ceramic top stove, stove top microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher. Large laundry room with storage cabinets and washing machine and dryer included. Oversized corner lot includes easy to maintain desert landscaping in the front with grass, extended patio cover, grass, RV Gate and plenty of room in the backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7301 N 48th Drive have any available units?
7301 N 48th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7301 N 48th Drive have?
Some of 7301 N 48th Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7301 N 48th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7301 N 48th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7301 N 48th Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7301 N 48th Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 7301 N 48th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7301 N 48th Drive offers parking.
Does 7301 N 48th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7301 N 48th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7301 N 48th Drive have a pool?
No, 7301 N 48th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7301 N 48th Drive have accessible units?
No, 7301 N 48th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7301 N 48th Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7301 N 48th Drive has units with dishwashers.

