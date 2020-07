7269 W. Aurelius Ave.

Amenities

pet friendly garage gym pool hot tub

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

STOP THE CAR!! THIS IS IT!! - WONDERFUL HOME NESTLED IN THE GATED COMMUNITY OF WESTGLEN VILLAS WITH A COMMUNITY POOL/SPA AND WORKOUT ROOM. THIS 2 STORY HOME FEATURES A FORMAL LIVING/DINING ROOM, 4 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS AND A 2 CAR GARAGE. SPACIOUS KITCHEN HAS AN ISLAND, MAPLE CABINETS, TWO TONE PAINT AND CROWN MOLDING. MASTER SUITE INCLUDES CULTURED MARBLE BATH TOPS, DOUBLE SINKS AND RAISED PANEL INTERIOR DOORS. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR SHOPPING, FREEWAY ACCESS AND MUCH MORE.*BACKYARD IS HAVING LANDSCAPING DONE-WILL BE COMPLETED SOON*



