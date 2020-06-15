7236 N 77th Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

No Application Fees! Spacious single level 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Glendale home on oversized corner lot. This home offers a spacious floorplan with separate living room, family room and dining area. Many upgrades including 2'' faux wood blinds, ceiling fans throughout, 9' ceilings throughout and neutral paint. Large kitchen has tons of cabinet and counter space, separate pantry, granite counter tops with eat at bar peninsula and all stainless steel appliances which includes ceramic glass top range, microwave and dishwasher. Master suite features walk-in closet, dual sink vanity and walk in shower with glass doors. Beautifully landscaped front and back with low maintenance design. The backyard is huge offering turf, large paver patio area, tons of extra space with storage shed.