All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 7236 N 77th Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
7236 N 77th Drive
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:28 AM

7236 N 77th Drive

7236 North 77th Drive · (480) 626-4062
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7236 North 77th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85303

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1736 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
No Application Fees! Spacious single level 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Glendale home on oversized corner lot. This home offers a spacious floorplan with separate living room, family room and dining area. Many upgrades including 2'' faux wood blinds, ceiling fans throughout, 9' ceilings throughout and neutral paint. Large kitchen has tons of cabinet and counter space, separate pantry, granite counter tops with eat at bar peninsula and all stainless steel appliances which includes ceramic glass top range, microwave and dishwasher. Master suite features walk-in closet, dual sink vanity and walk in shower with glass doors. Beautifully landscaped front and back with low maintenance design. The backyard is huge offering turf, large paver patio area, tons of extra space with storage shed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7236 N 77th Drive have any available units?
7236 N 77th Drive has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7236 N 77th Drive have?
Some of 7236 N 77th Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7236 N 77th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7236 N 77th Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7236 N 77th Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7236 N 77th Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 7236 N 77th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7236 N 77th Drive does offer parking.
Does 7236 N 77th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7236 N 77th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7236 N 77th Drive have a pool?
No, 7236 N 77th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7236 N 77th Drive have accessible units?
No, 7236 N 77th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7236 N 77th Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7236 N 77th Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7236 N 77th Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

SageStone
6233 W Behrend Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Solis at Towne Center
17600 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Artessa
7100 W Grandview Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Rosewood
5150 W Eugie Ave
Glendale, AZ 85304
Pillar at Westgate
6610 N 93rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85305
Meadow Glen Apartments
4201 W Union Hills Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Brook Creek Apartments
4937 W Myrtle Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
San Lagos by Mark-Taylor
5901 W Behrend Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity