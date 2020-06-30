7181 W Pontiac Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

This is a very nice 4 bedroom 3 bath home in the Arrowhead area. Walk in to find Formal Living and Dinning with tile floors in all high traffic areas. Kitchen has granite counter, granite island, and stainless and black appliances. Kitchen opens to a large family room. There is 1 bedroom on the first floor and the Master and other 2 bedrooms are up. Large covered patio in back with fenced pool. This has everything it needs to be a great home. Rent includes weekly pool service. Pets on owner approval.