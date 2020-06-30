All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 7181 W Pontiac Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
7181 W Pontiac Dr
Last updated March 12 2020 at 7:55 AM

7181 W Pontiac Dr

7181 West Pontiac Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Arrowhead Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7181 West Pontiac Drive, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
This is a very nice 4 bedroom 3 bath home in the Arrowhead area. Walk in to find Formal Living and Dinning with tile floors in all high traffic areas. Kitchen has granite counter, granite island, and stainless and black appliances. Kitchen opens to a large family room. There is 1 bedroom on the first floor and the Master and other 2 bedrooms are up. Large covered patio in back with fenced pool. This has everything it needs to be a great home. Rent includes weekly pool service. Pets on owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7181 W Pontiac Dr have any available units?
7181 W Pontiac Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7181 W Pontiac Dr have?
Some of 7181 W Pontiac Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7181 W Pontiac Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7181 W Pontiac Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7181 W Pontiac Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7181 W Pontiac Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7181 W Pontiac Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7181 W Pontiac Dr offers parking.
Does 7181 W Pontiac Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7181 W Pontiac Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7181 W Pontiac Dr have a pool?
Yes, 7181 W Pontiac Dr has a pool.
Does 7181 W Pontiac Dr have accessible units?
No, 7181 W Pontiac Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7181 W Pontiac Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7181 W Pontiac Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solano Pointe
6565 W Bethany Home Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301
Club Valencia
10201 N 44th Dr
Glendale, AZ 85302
Greentree Apartments
5959 W Greenway Rd
Glendale, AZ 85306
Paseo 51
5215 W Peoria Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Cantamar
16630 N 43rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85306
San Lagos by Mark-Taylor
5901 W Behrend Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Galleria
10654 N 60th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85304
Cortland Arrowhead Summit
18330 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College