Amenities

patio / balcony parking fireplace internet access furnished refrigerator

WINTER RENTAL FOR SPRING TRAINING OR A SNOW BIRDS WANTING A SPECIAL WINTER HOME.THE 4 BEDROOM,3 BATH HOME IS LOCATED CLOSE TO THE PEORIA/MARINERS BALL PARK. THIS RENTAL INCLUDES MANDATORY HOUSE CLEANING EVERY 2 WEEKS BY THE OWNER SUPPLIED CLEANING COMPANY. A SET DAY WILL BE REQUIRED TO SCHEDULE THE CLEANING EVERY 2 WEEKS. THE HOME IS FULLY FURNISHED WITH LUXURIOUS BEDS AND LINENS. STREAMING TV AND WIFI INCLUDED.