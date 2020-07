6934 W Georgia Ave 21245096 - Location 008

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities

3 Bed 2 Bath Glendale Remodeled ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED Sec 8 Approved Cal Ryan 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - Subdivision: HALLCRAFT WESTSIDE ESTATES



THIS HOME HAD BEEN TOTALLY REMODELED WITH NEW CARPET, NEW TILE, ALL NEW APPLIANCES, NEW CABINETS, NEW BATHROOMS, ALL NEW PLUMBING AND ELECTRICAL, CEILING FANS IN EACH ROOM AND A BRAND NEW AC UNIT. LIGHT AND BRIGHT WITH DUAL PAINED WINDOWS WITH SHADES FOR SAVINGS ON COOLING & HEATING BILLS!! SORRY NO PETS!!!



Cross Streets: 71st Ave & Camelback Directions: North on 71st Ave to Georgia, East to property



Please text or call me if you have any questions.



11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145

Phoenix, AZ 85029

CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090

E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com

Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC



No Pets Allowed



