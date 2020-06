Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

CLEAN-SHARP FULTON HOME AT SIERRA VERDE. STUNNING-LIGHT & BRIGHT WITH ROUNDED STAIRCASE, HIGH VAULTED CEILINGS-LOTS OF WINDOWS. OTHER FEATURES INCLUDE FORMAL DINING, FAMILY ROOM THAT OPENS UP TO THE KITCHEN WITH NEW SS APPLIANCES. FAM RM HAS A GAS F/P, AND BUILT IN ENT NICHE. BRAND TILE PLANK FLOORING DOWN AND CARPET UP. NEW FAUX WOOD BLINDS THROUGHOUT.