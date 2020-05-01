All apartments in Glendale
6742 W. Palmaire Ave # 1

6742 West Palmaire Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6742 West Palmaire Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85303

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Large 2Bdm 1Ba single level apartment with washer dryer hookup. Ceiling fans, central air, upgraded cabinets. Includes refrigerator, stove, and microwave. New paint, bathroom fixtures and light fixtures. All tile flooring and easy to clean and maintain. Private yard and patio. No pets. Close to shopping, dining, schools, and amenities. Water, sewer, trash included. Available now.

Schedule a self guided tour today www.rpmphoenixmetro.com
Call or text Leasing for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6742 W. Palmaire Ave # 1 have any available units?
6742 W. Palmaire Ave # 1 doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6742 W. Palmaire Ave # 1 have?
Some of 6742 W. Palmaire Ave # 1's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6742 W. Palmaire Ave # 1 currently offering any rent specials?
6742 W. Palmaire Ave # 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6742 W. Palmaire Ave # 1 pet-friendly?
No, 6742 W. Palmaire Ave # 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 6742 W. Palmaire Ave # 1 offer parking?
No, 6742 W. Palmaire Ave # 1 does not offer parking.
Does 6742 W. Palmaire Ave # 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6742 W. Palmaire Ave # 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6742 W. Palmaire Ave # 1 have a pool?
No, 6742 W. Palmaire Ave # 1 does not have a pool.
Does 6742 W. Palmaire Ave # 1 have accessible units?
No, 6742 W. Palmaire Ave # 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 6742 W. Palmaire Ave # 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6742 W. Palmaire Ave # 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

