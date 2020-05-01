6742 W. Palmaire Ave # 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Large 2Bdm 1Ba single level apartment with washer dryer hookup. Ceiling fans, central air, upgraded cabinets. Includes refrigerator, stove, and microwave. New paint, bathroom fixtures and light fixtures. All tile flooring and easy to clean and maintain. Private yard and patio. No pets. Close to shopping, dining, schools, and amenities. Water, sewer, trash included. Available now.



$50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.