6711 W CREST Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pool fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

THE LAST HOME BUILT IN HILLCREST RANCH/CRYSTAL RIDGE. THIS BEAUTIFUL 1997 HOME WITH 18'' TILES AND FEATURES A WONDERFUL VIEW OF THUNDERBIRD PARK AS WELL AS THE PRIVACY AND SECURITY OF A CUL DE SAC*3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS PLUS DEN*LIGHT BRIGHT AND OPEN*LARGE OPEN KITCHEN AND LIVING AREAS*LARGE GRASSY BACK YARD WITH COVERED PATIO,BAR-B-QUE PAD,SHED AND PLENTY OF ROOM FOR A POOL. NICE PAINT THROUGH OUT THE HOURSE, CARPET AND TILE, BEAUTIFUL GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND MANY MORE...CARPET WILL BE PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED IN THE NEXT FEW DAYSOWNER NEVER LIVED IN THE PROPERTY. APPLICANT MUST VERIFY ALL THE FACTS BEFORE PUTTING THE APPLICATION