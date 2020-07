6709 N 63RD Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

TWO BEDROOM/ONE BATH HOME WITH SINGLE CAR GARAGE PLUS ADDITIONAL PARKING IN DRIVEWAY. FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR. TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, LARGE LIVING ROOM, NICE KITCHEN AND BATHROOM. CEILING FANS IN EVERY ROOM. NEWER AC/HEATING UNIT. PRIVATE BACKYARD TO ENJOY AND ENTERTAIN. YOUR OWN LAUNDRY MAKES THIS PERFECT. OWNER PAYS GAS, YOU PAY WATER, ELECTRIC, CABLE AND INTERNET/PHONE. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, SCHOOLS, DOWNTOWN GLENDALE AND MUCH MORE. NO COMMON WALL WITH NEIGHBORS AS GARAGES ARE BETWEEN UNITS. SMALL PET WITH OWNER'S APPROVAL AND ADDITIONAL PET RENT OF $30 PER PET PER MONTH. RENTAL TAX OF 2.2% WILL BE ADDED TO THE RENT.