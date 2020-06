Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Minutes from downtown Glendale this affordable hidden gem is ready to move in. Open floor plan extra large living room and large fenced in yard. Schedule a self guided tour today www.rightkeypropertymanagement.com



Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.