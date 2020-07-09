All apartments in Glendale
6632 West Brown Street

6632 West Brown Street · No Longer Available
Location

6632 West Brown Street, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.2% monthly city tax. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and a POOL! NOTE: Resident will be billed $150 per month for pool maintenance fee. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6632 West Brown Street have any available units?
6632 West Brown Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 6632 West Brown Street currently offering any rent specials?
6632 West Brown Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6632 West Brown Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6632 West Brown Street is pet friendly.
Does 6632 West Brown Street offer parking?
No, 6632 West Brown Street does not offer parking.
Does 6632 West Brown Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6632 West Brown Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6632 West Brown Street have a pool?
Yes, 6632 West Brown Street has a pool.
Does 6632 West Brown Street have accessible units?
No, 6632 West Brown Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6632 West Brown Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6632 West Brown Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6632 West Brown Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6632 West Brown Street does not have units with air conditioning.

