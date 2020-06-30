All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 6630 W Golden Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
6630 W Golden Ln
Last updated April 4 2019 at 7:53 AM

6630 W Golden Ln

6630 West Golden Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6630 West Golden Lane, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Nice 3/2 in great Glendale location! Close to 101 freeway, shopping, entertainment, schools and more! This home features a great open floor plan with carpet in living area and tile in kitchen and dining area. Spacious kitchen that includes lots of cabinet space and plenty of room for cooking and entertaining! Master suite has walk in closet and large tub. Private backyard includes covered patio, plants, and lots of room for the family! Don't wait cal for a tour today!

SUBMIT YOUR APPLICATION ONLINE AT: http://futurehomesrealtyllc.propertyware.com/index.html

OR CALL: 623-223-9978

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6630 W Golden Ln have any available units?
6630 W Golden Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6630 W Golden Ln have?
Some of 6630 W Golden Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6630 W Golden Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6630 W Golden Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6630 W Golden Ln pet-friendly?
No, 6630 W Golden Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 6630 W Golden Ln offer parking?
No, 6630 W Golden Ln does not offer parking.
Does 6630 W Golden Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6630 W Golden Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6630 W Golden Ln have a pool?
No, 6630 W Golden Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6630 W Golden Ln have accessible units?
No, 6630 W Golden Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6630 W Golden Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6630 W Golden Ln has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sierra Canyon
17500 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Greentree Apartments
5959 W Greenway Rd
Glendale, AZ 85306
Pavillions at Arrowhead
7400 W Arrowhead Clubhouse Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Brook Creek Apartments
4937 W Myrtle Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Artisan Park
9350 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Country Gables
15010 N 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85306
Serena Park
8546 N 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Cortland Arrowhead Summit
18330 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College