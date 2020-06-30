6630 W Golden Ln

Amenities

Nice 3/2 in great Glendale location! Close to 101 freeway, shopping, entertainment, schools and more! This home features a great open floor plan with carpet in living area and tile in kitchen and dining area. Spacious kitchen that includes lots of cabinet space and plenty of room for cooking and entertaining! Master suite has walk in closet and large tub. Private backyard includes covered patio, plants, and lots of room for the family! Don't wait cal for a tour today!



SUBMIT YOUR APPLICATION ONLINE AT: http://futurehomesrealtyllc.propertyware.com/index.html



OR CALL: 623-223-9978