Last updated October 3 2019 at 7:21 AM

6620 W EVA Street

6620 West Eva Street · No Longer Available
Location

6620 West Eva Street, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fantastic 2 bed 2 bath rental opportunity! Two car deep covered parking, extra storage shed, nicely landscaped lot with lighted brick walkways. Double door entry, newer laminate flooring entry way, kitchen, family room, hallway and a great functional floor plan that offers formal living, dining room, family room, and the two good size bedrooms w/ walk in closets. Hall bath has updated shower, Master bath has large soaking tub, double sink vanities with nice custom mirrors. Kitchen has clean top range oven, newer dishwasher & window over sink. All rooms have ceiling with light kits, black out window shades and drapes. Come check-out this rental before its gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6620 W EVA Street have any available units?
6620 W EVA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6620 W EVA Street have?
Some of 6620 W EVA Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6620 W EVA Street currently offering any rent specials?
6620 W EVA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6620 W EVA Street pet-friendly?
No, 6620 W EVA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 6620 W EVA Street offer parking?
Yes, 6620 W EVA Street offers parking.
Does 6620 W EVA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6620 W EVA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6620 W EVA Street have a pool?
No, 6620 W EVA Street does not have a pool.
Does 6620 W EVA Street have accessible units?
No, 6620 W EVA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6620 W EVA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6620 W EVA Street has units with dishwashers.
