6620 W EVA Street

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets fireplace extra storage

Fantastic 2 bed 2 bath rental opportunity! Two car deep covered parking, extra storage shed, nicely landscaped lot with lighted brick walkways. Double door entry, newer laminate flooring entry way, kitchen, family room, hallway and a great functional floor plan that offers formal living, dining room, family room, and the two good size bedrooms w/ walk in closets. Hall bath has updated shower, Master bath has large soaking tub, double sink vanities with nice custom mirrors. Kitchen has clean top range oven, newer dishwasher & window over sink. All rooms have ceiling with light kits, black out window shades and drapes. Come check-out this rental before its gone!