6607 North 89th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful house in great neighborhood, right on the golf course! Located near Phoenix Cardinals stadium and all the cool amenities of Westgate. Right on the golf course this back yard setting, overlooking the greens could not be more perfect for your next home. Granite counters, and upgraded tile and finishes are really great. Contact us now, before it's too late!

Only minutes from WESTGATE shopping, restaurants and movies. Close to freeways, State Farm Stadium (Cardinals Stadium), Gila River Arena (Coyotes Stadium)