Glendale, AZ
6607 North 89th Avenue
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

6607 North 89th Avenue

6607 North 89th Avenue · (623) 282-5353
Location

6607 North 89th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85305

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful house in great neighborhood, right on the golf course! Located near Phoenix Cardinals stadium and all the cool amenities of Westgate. Right on the golf course this back yard setting, overlooking the greens could not be more perfect for your next home. Granite counters, and upgraded tile and finishes are really great. Contact us now, before it's too late!
Only minutes from WESTGATE shopping, restaurants and movies. Close to freeways, State Farm Stadium (Cardinals Stadium), Gila River Arena (Coyotes Stadium)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6607 North 89th Avenue have any available units?
6607 North 89th Avenue has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6607 North 89th Avenue have?
Some of 6607 North 89th Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6607 North 89th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6607 North 89th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6607 North 89th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6607 North 89th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 6607 North 89th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6607 North 89th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 6607 North 89th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6607 North 89th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6607 North 89th Avenue have a pool?
No, 6607 North 89th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6607 North 89th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6607 North 89th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6607 North 89th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6607 North 89th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
